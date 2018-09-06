Shop worker stabbed to death in Sunderland named by police

A 62-year-old shop worker who was stabbed to death at a late night convenience store has been named as Joan Hoggett. Locals paid tribute to the One Stop Shop employee, who died following an incident at around 10.41pm on Wednesday. A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and Northumbria Police have said the suspect did not live “in the immediate vicinity”. The worker, who was from Grindon and was well-known to local residents, was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Forensic officers at the scene on Sea Road, Sunderland. Credit: PA

Derek Campbell, 55, said: “I have lived in the street for eight years. “She’s a nice lady, helpful, like all of them in that shop.” Mr Campbell added there have been problems with local drug addicts shoplifting food, sweets and alcohol. He said: “They have been chased away and barred many times, but they take no notice.” Samantha Willis, 55, said: “I burst into tears when I heard. She was a lovely lady, very sweet, always on at night and she worked hard.”

A One Stop spokesman added: “We are shocked and saddened by the incident, our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to our colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time. “We are currently supporting all colleagues involved and assisting police with their enquiries."

Specialist search officers were seen at the shuttered shop. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA