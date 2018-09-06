- ITV Report
-
Salisbury store owner believes alleged Skripal assassins were 'window shopping'
A shop owner believes two alleged Russian assassins implicated in the Skripal poisoning were "window shopping" when they were spotted peering into his store.
Paul Dauwalder told ITV News he was left in shock when CCTV from inside his store showed Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov looking into his collectables shop in Salisbury.
Britain has named Petrov and Boshirov as suspects in the Novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, as tensions between Downing Street and Moscow continue to rise.
Video footage has since emerged of the pair showing them looking through the Dauwalders of Salisbury store window for some minutes.
"It's a really strange world we live in - I never expected to see two Russian alleged assassins looking at my shop window," Mr Dauwalder told ITV News.
He added: "I should imagine they probably had some time. They weren't on a mission, maybe they had completed their mission and were relaxing, doing a bit of window shopping.
"Possibly they were waiting for a lift or a train because this is on the main route on the way to the railway station.
"It could be they were just killing time."