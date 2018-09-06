Salisbury store owner believes alleged Skripal assassins were 'window shopping'

A shop owner believes two alleged Russian assassins implicated in the Skripal poisoning were "window shopping" when they were spotted peering into his store.

Paul Dauwalder told ITV News he was left in shock when CCTV from inside his store showed Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov looking into his collectables shop in Salisbury.

Britain has named Petrov and Boshirov as suspects in the Novichok poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal, as tensions between Downing Street and Moscow continue to rise.

Video footage has since emerged of the pair showing them looking through the Dauwalders of Salisbury store window for some minutes.