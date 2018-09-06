- ITV Report
Suspect fleeing police jumps into canal before getting stuck in toxic algae and begging officers for help
Dramatic body camera footage shows a suspect, who jumped into a canal while trying to flee police, instantly regret his decision when he realises he's immersed himself in a pool of slimy, toxic algae that "smelled like human faeces".
Abraham Duarte was being followed by Cape Coral Police in Florida due to excessive speeding but left his car and ran away upon noticing the patrol car behind him.
After running towards a canal the 22-year-old disappears from sight before being overcome by algae, swallowing some and swimming straight back to the officer who tried to stop him.
Duarte can be heard begging for help and screaming "I'm going to die," before officers pull him out the water and use a local resident's hose pipe to wash away the toxic algae.
Upon searching the vehicle police found seven vials of THC cannabis oil. Duarte was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest without violence.
The Washington Post reports he was taken to hospital before being released shortly after and is still suffering respiratory and stomach problems.
He reportedly told the newspaper the canal "smelled like human faeces".
Allan Kolak, a spokesman for the Cape Coral Police Department, told The Post: "It was in his eyes, in his ears, all across his face, all over his body. It was everywhere."
He added: "It’s pretty nasty stuff."