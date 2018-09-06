Suspect fleeing police jumps into canal before getting stuck in toxic algae and begging officers for help

Dramatic body camera footage shows a suspect, who jumped into a canal while trying to flee police, instantly regret his decision when he realises he's immersed himself in a pool of slimy, toxic algae that "smelled like human faeces".

Abraham Duarte was being followed by Cape Coral Police in Florida due to excessive speeding but left his car and ran away upon noticing the patrol car behind him.

After running towards a canal the 22-year-old disappears from sight before being overcome by algae, swallowing some and swimming straight back to the officer who tried to stop him.