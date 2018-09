Thousands of students investigated for a range of misconduct, new figures show

University students have been investigated tens of thousands of times for misconduct during a three-year period, from serious assault, threats of violence and sexual offending to more trivial offences – including eating the vice-chancellor’s sandwich. Data obtained by the Press Association showed nearly 75,000 incidents were logged by universities across the UK for the academic years 2014-15, 2015-16, and 2016-17, with some institutions reporting significant numbers of drugs-related offences and misbehaviour in student halls. There was an across-the-board increase in academic misconduct, such as cheating in exams and collusion with other students.

Around 1,300 university staff were also investigated during the same time frame for allegations including poor time-keeping, conducting inappropriate relationships, and bullying, according to institutions with relevant data. The student figures – which are based on responses to Freedom of Information requests to 159 universities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – only hint at the extent of misconduct on campus. Inconsistencies in the way some institutions report allegations – plus the handful of those who refused to supply information – means the true numbers are likely to be much higher. While some universities said only a tiny number of students were involved in behavioural or academic misconduct, others reported more than 3,000 cases across the last three full years for which data is available, between 2014 and 2017. There were several serious cases of student misconduct, including one who received a “severe reprimand” for “threatening to blow up the graduation ceremonies”.

Other incidents included allegations of sexual offences, making extremist comments, and possessing weapons on campus. In one case, a Brunel undergraduate dressed up as a clown carrying a chainsaw, while a Twickenham St Mary’s student was ordered to buy a replacement sandwich after eating the vice-chancellor’s. Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) think tank, said: “These shocking figures show our world-class universities often have to put up with third-rate behaviour. “Cheating, bullying and vandalism should have no place on university campuses – they are incredibly unfair to the majority of students and staff who are trying to do their best. “It is imperative that universities continue to monitor behaviour that adversely affects other students and, where necessary, to provide induction and training courses to stamp it out. I hope that, in time, universities will collect this data in more comparable and transparent ways. “When it comes to getting a degree, there should be no such thing as a figurative or real free lunch, even if comes at the vice-chancellor’s expense.”

