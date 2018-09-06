Tributes paid to shop worker stabbed to death in Sunderland

The popular employee, who was well-known to local residents, was found with serious injuries and later died in hospital.

A 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the attack at the One Stop Shop in Sea Road, Fulwell, Sunderland at around 10.41pm on Wednesday.

Tributes have been paid to a 62-year-old shop worker who was fatally stabbed in a late-night convenience store.

Derek Campbell, 55, said: “I have lived in the street for eight years. She’s a nice lady, helpful, like all of them in that shop.”

Mr Campbell said there have been problems with local drug addicts shoplifting food, sweets and alcohol.

He said: “They have been chased away and barred many times, but they take no notice.”

Northumbria Police said the arrested suspect did not live “in the immediate vicinity”.

Shakeel Rahman, 44, who works in a mobile phone shop nearby, said: “She was nice and polite.

“She only served me two days before. It is such a shame it happened to her.”

Samantha Willis, 55, said: “I burst into tears when I heard. She was a lovely lady, very sweet, always on at night and she worked hard.”

A One Stop spokesperson added: “We are shocked and saddened by the incident, our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to our colleague’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We are currently supporting all colleagues involved and assisting police with their enquiries.

“Due to the nature of the incident, we are unable to comment any further at this time.”