- ITV Report
UK Forecast: Rain from the west but Sunnier in the south.
Today: Rain across Northern Ireland and Wales will move eastwards today. The best of the sunny and warm weather in southern England ahead of this. In the northwest, sunshine and scattered showers are likely, with the risk of hail and thunder.
Tonight: Outbreaks of rain across the south will clear early in the night. It will be clearer elsewhere, with isolated showers near northwestern coasts. Rain will also continue across northeast Scotland.