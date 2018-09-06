UK Forecast: Rain from the west, sunnier conditions in the south

Tonight: Outbreaks of rain across the south will clear early in the night. It will be clearer elsewhere, with isolated showers near northwestern coasts. Rain will also continue across northeast Scotland.

Friday: Friday will start sunny for many. Patchy cloud will build through the day though, and scattered showers or longer spells of rain will affect mainly northern coasts.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Outbreaks of occasionally heavy rain are likely for many on Saturday, but Sunday should be mostly drier and brighter. Wet and windy weather will then arrive on Monday.