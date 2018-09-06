Unruly guests, gaffes and ketchup graffiti – the profile of a naughty student

From social media faux pas to graffiti daubed on the side of a car in ketchup, students have found imaginative ways to get themselves hauled before university bosses. Data obtained from UK institutions shows a wide range of incidents, from the playful to the strictly prohibited. Thousands of misdemeanours were reported within halls of residence themselves, according to figures provided to the Press Association.

Loud music was a regular area of concern Credit: David Jensen/PA

This included playing loud music at Liverpool Hope, while an entrepreneurial undergraduate at Keele was investigated for sub-letting their own student accommodation – a practice commonly outlawed by institutions. Unauthorised guests were frequently the cause of misconduct hearings at universities across the country – particularly the guests at Bath Spa who urinated outside the halls themselves. Another student at Buckinghamshire received a suspended notice to quit university halls for smuggling their prohibited visitor onto campus – a pet rabbit. At East Anglia university, another guest burnt some toast, activated a fire alarm and caused an evacuation. To make matters worse, the host was then uncooperative with security. Obvious breaches of fire safety cropped up again and again across the country.

Smoking cannabis was among the offences Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

This included fines for using fairy lights and chip pans, to those who tried to smoke cannabis, shisha and cigarettes undetected. Several deployed innovative tactics to try and to dodge the smoke alarm – including one student who covered it with a sock, resulting in a £50 fine at the University of Glasgow. Eleven London School of Economics (LSE) students who engaged in that staple of halls life – running up and down knocking on doors – were handed formal warnings. And access to practice rooms at the Guildhall School of Music was partially removed for students who had “very, very overdue” library items. Elsewhere, stiff penalties were meted out to those who relieved themselves in places they ought not to, although no disciplinary action was eventually taken against someone accused of urinating “on a structure in a hall car park” at the LSE. Two De Montford undergraduates were each made to donate £50 to the Royal British Legion and write a letter of apology after “damaging commemorative wreaths” on campus, while students at a number of institutions were fined for damaging and/or climbing a Christmas tree.

One student was disciplined for misuse of a blue badge Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA