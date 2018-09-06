- ITV Report
US politician Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen for £74m over 'paedophile detector' prank
A US politician is suing Sacha Baron Cohen for £74 million alleging he was tricked into appearing on the comedian’s latest TV show.
In an episode of Who Is America?, Cohen's character Colonel Erran Morad waved a "pedophile detector" at the former Alabama candidate Roy Moore.
However, Moore appeared on the programme under the pretence of accepting an award for his support for Israel.
The British comedian is known for pushing the boundaries with his extreme characters such as Ali G, Borat and Bruno.
The 71-year-old US politician did not see the funny side as he quickly stopped the interview
When the device beeped, he said: “I’ve been married for 33 years. Never had an accusation of such things. Certainly, I’m not a paedophile, OK?”
Moore signed a release before appearing on the show, but alleges it is void because it was signed under false pretences.
The lawsuit includes the production company, show's network CBS, and it accuses Cohen of portraying the US politician as a sex offender.
It states: “This false and fraudulent portrayal and mocking of Judge Moore as a sex offender, on national and international television, which was widely broadcast in this district on national television and worldwide, has severely harmed Judge Moore’s reputation and caused him, Mrs Moore, and his entire family severe emotional distress, as well as caused and will cause plaintiffs financial damage.”
Moore was accused by nine women of sexual misconduct during his race for the Alabama Senate last November. He denied the allegations.