US secretary of state denies writing Trump ‘resistance’ article

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has denied writing an anonymous New York Times opinion piece which claimed an internal “resistance” is working to thwart some of President Donald Trump’s efforts. Mr Pompeo said of the article: “It’s not mine.”

Speaking after a meeting in New Delhi with Indian officials, Mr Pompeo added that “it shouldn’t surprise anyone” that the New York Times chose to print “such a piece”. He said that if the piece actually was written by a top US official, “they should not well have chosen to take a disgruntled, deceptive, bad actor’s word for anything”. Mr Pompeo has accused the media of trying to undermine the Trump administration, and says he finds it “incredibly disturbing”.

The New York Times said publishing the essay anonymously is “the only way to deliver an important perspective” to its readers. The piece, written by an anonymous senior administration official claiming to be part of a “resistance” working “from within” to thwart Mr Trump’s “worst inclinations”, has set off a guessing game over the author’s identity. Mr Trump tweeted that if “the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called on the “coward” who wrote the piece to “do the right thing and resign”. Two insiders have said that Mr Trump has demanded that presidential aides should identify the leaker.

