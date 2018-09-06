What the papers say – September 6

Pictures of two men – Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov – lead the majority of Thursday’s papers after the pair were charged in connection with the nerve agent attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal. The Times carries the headline “May vows revenge on Russia”, reporting that the Prime Minister is preparing a cyber war against Moscow’s spy network.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph carries mugshots of the two men, reporting the suspects were caught on CCTV as they carried out the attack in Salisbury.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian leads on the accusation from Mrs May that the poisoning was “not a rogue operation”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The developments in the case also lead the Financial Times, with the paper reporting the Kremlin saying they were “confused” by Britain’s naming of the suspects.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro refers to the pair as “Putin’s hitmen”, with CCTV reported to show the men smiling after the attack.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent carries the line from Mrs May that Britain will use its full range of security services to expose what it called the “malign activity” of the GRU – the foreign military intelligence agency in Russia.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror calls the pair “Putin’s assassins” alongside a picture of them walking in the Wiltshire city.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun carries the headline “smiling assassins”, saying the agents left a trail of poison after March’s attack.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mail also runs with the latest developments in Salisbury.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Express also leads with the Novichok latest, alongside a story about the death of BBC presenter Rachael Bland, two years after she was diagnosed with cancer.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Star also runs with the death of Ms Bland, after she told her three-year-old son to keep his good sense of humour.