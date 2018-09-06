Who are the forgotten First World War nurses?

It is an international search. After Auberon Herbert, the 9th Baron Lucas and owner of Wrest park in Bedfordshire offered his stately home to the government for use as a place to treat wounded servicemen, it took just a week to transform it into a hospital. His sister helped find nurses - some came from Australia and New Zealand - but many were simply volunteers, with no medical training, middle class women who wanted to do their but to help the war effort. More than 100 answered the call, but the haste of the operation meant there were few formal records of the nurses to start with and what remained was destroyed in a fire in 1916.

Wrest Park Hospital treating wounded soldiers. Credit: Private Collection/coloured by Marina Amaral, commissioned by English Heritage/PA

But there were some original photographs. And by transforming them into colour pictures, thanks to the expert colourist Marina Amaral, it's hoped the images have become almost more real - real enough for someone to identify the women, to be able to tell their stories, where they were from, their full names and ages, their family histories.

Nurses are pictured on the terrace at Wrest Park in 1915. Credit: Private Collection/coloured by Marina Amaral, commissioned by English Heritage/PA

And because some of the women were from abroad, the hunt for information will go beyond the UK. The women who cleaned the wards and made the beds, changed wound dressings and helped at the surgeries were vital to the running of the hospital, from the moment the wounded soldiers were transported to the building, having survived the horrors of the Western Front but with sometimes terrible injuries.

Nurse Cockburn standing by a soldier who is also dressed in a nurse's uniform. Credit: Private Collection/coloured by Marina Amaral, commissioned by English Heritage/PA