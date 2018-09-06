Woman dies after fire rips through house in suspected arson attack

A woman died and a man was said to have jumped from his second-floor window after a suspected arson attack ripped through a south London townhouse. Residents in Centurian Square, Woolwich, were woken by a loud bang just after 1am before seeing flames take hold. The victim, believed to be in her late 40s, was found dead inside the three-storey property.

A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s were taken to hospital from the house but they are not believed to be seriously injured. The fire is being treated as suspicious, and the Metropolitan Police’s homicide and major crime command have been made aware but are not currently investigating the incident. Dozens of police, including uniformed officers and forensics teams in full protective body suits, were at the scene on Thursday as dogs searched the wider area for accelerants.

They were joined by a group of people who said they were related to the three, one of whom sobbed as she caught sight of the charred house beyond a wide cordon. Its windows were open and a diagonal dark scorch mark could be seen stretching from the first to the second floor, while a ground-floor window was smashed. A neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she heard a loud bang which she thought might have been some sort of gas explosion.

Residents were woken by a loud bang Credit: Handout photo taken from Twitter with permission from @ShaneGillespie of emergency services