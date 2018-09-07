£100m loan to improve National Trust facilities for record number of visitors

The National Trust will use a £100 million loan to improve its cafes, car parks, shops and toilets without cutting spending on conservation work, the charity has said. About £20 million will be spent each year over the next five years to expand, improve and upgrade facilities, as well as tackle a backlog of repairs to farm buildings and homes and modernise holiday cottages. It comes as the Trust announces all-time high numbers of visits to its properties and record membership – but a fall in visitor satisfaction levels. Visitor numbers have soared from 270,000 in the 1970s to 26.6 million last year, while membership has reached 5.2 million people, a rise of more than a million in just five years, the charity’s annual report said.

Soaring visitor numbers have led to queues and busy cafes at places like Dyrham Park Credit: John Millar/National Trust/PA

But the Trust admitted the surge in trips to the places it cares for has seen some smaller cafes, car parks and shops, often built decades ago, struggle with visitor queues and frustration at peak times. And many places have only basic facilities, while some outdoor sites have no catering on offer at all. The National Trust has seen visitor satisfaction slide in the past year, with the proportion of people rating their visit as excellent down to 61% in 2017/18 from 67% the previous year. Between 2013/2014 and 2016/2017, the percentage of visitors who rated their experience as very enjoyable fell from 66% to 56%.

The Trust said it had decided to fund upgrades to facilities to improve the experience for visitors using a low interest, unsecured loan, which has been approved by the Charities Commission. As a result, no income from membership fees or donations will be diverted from conserving houses, gardens, countryside and coastline to pay for the improvements, the charity said. In the past year the National Trust spent £138 million on conservation, including £100 million on historic houses and gardens, its annual report shows. Funding included completion of the £4.3 million conservation project at Lindisfarne Castle, Northumberland and the £5.4 million roof repair scheme at The Vyne in Hampshire.

Fresden Barn, at Buscot and Coleshill estate, Wiltshire, could be converted into facilities with a small cafe Credit: John Millar/National Trust/PA