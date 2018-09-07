Adventurer set to mark 100 days at sea on round-Britain swim

An adventurer is to celebrate 100 days at sea as part of his challenge to swim around mainland Great Britain. Ross Edgley has not stepped foot on land since he began his swim on June 1.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In that time he has swam 1,230 miles, spent 2,039 hours in the sea and completed 1,600,000 strokes. The 32-year-old, from Grantham, has also gone through 442 bananas, two kilograms of Vaseline and had 54 jellyfish stings.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

His routine sees him swim for six hours, rest for six hours, then go back into the sea to swim. When not in the water he is on a boat. To mark the feat, the Red Bull Matadors aerobatic display team surprised him by writing 100 in the sky above him in the waters of Moray Firth Bay in the north of Scotland.

A pilot flies past the 100 drawn to mark 100 days at sea for the adventurer Credit: Red Bull Content Pool/PA