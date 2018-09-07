Alleged Lee Rigby fraudster says weather dampened fundraising efforts

A fundraiser accused of pocketing cash collected for the young son of murdered soldier Lee Rigby has said the launch of his charity single was a flop because of “atrocious weather”. Gary Gardner set up an event in Trafalgar Square in London in February 2014 to mark the release of the song Miss You Machine which he claimed was a good idea due to the success of a similar single for the Hillsborough disaster. Jurors heard how the 56-year-old had set up a band to record the song, which was called Together In Harmony, from singers he had met when he took his daughter to competitions and those he had judged himself.

Gary Gardner denies three charges of fraud Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Giving evidence on the fifth day of his trial at Leicester Crown Court, the lorry driver denied it was a business exercise after admitting spending £1,000 a day on a London recording studio and £3,000 on staging the launch event in Trafalgar Square which had support acts such as Boney M. Gardner also said allegations he transferred money from a trust account into his own account to pay off his overdraft were not true. The court was told how the defendant and a studio producer in Exeter came up with the idea for the “world’s biggest download” for the single – which eventually only raised “a few hundred pounds”. During a police interview in 2016 Gardner said he had spent between £4,000 and £5,000 on producing the charity track to aid Jack Rigby, whose father was murdered in London in 2013.

Lee Rigby was murdered in 2013 Credit: Family handout