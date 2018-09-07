Belgium rocked by high-profile cases of racism

Belgium’s media and political class have called for change after two high-profile cases of racism rocked the country, raising troubling questions about white attitudes a few weeks before local elections. The incidents involve Cecile Djunga, a weather presenter with state broadcaster RTBF, who published a video online this week after more than a year of racist abuse; and a report by VRT television about a Flemish far-right group whose leader has warned members to “be ready for combat”. Both made headline news across online media and in the national press on Friday.

The daily Le Soir’s front page was black, with white text denouncing white attitudes to people of different ethnic backgrounds and foreigners. Its chief editorialist wrote: “We can’t kick this into the long grass any more. Cecile Djunga’s cry for help and the VRT report make it clear: great danger lies ahead and it’s urgent to respond.” Ms Djunga, who is also a comedian, said she decided to go public after a woman called her at work to tell her she does not look good on television because she is “too black”. Her employers say they are taking a stand against racism. VRT’s report focused on Flemish nationalist group Schild en Vrienden, or Shield and Friends in English.

Theo Francken said he was shocked by the reports Credit: Virginia Mayo/AP