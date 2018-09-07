Boris Johnson and wife Marina Wheeler divorcing after 25 years of marriage

Boris Johnson and his wife Marina Wheeler have announced that they have separated and are going through the process of divorce.

In a joint personal statement issued to the Press Association through a family friend, the couple said that their separation occurred “several months ago”.

Despite the impending divorce process, speculation still remains as to whether the former foreign secretary is vying for the top job in Government.

A pro-Boris Tory MP told ITV News that following this announcement there will be "pressure" on Theresa May as she tries to keep her job as Prime Minister.

"You will start to see daily calls for Theresa May to stand down and an increase in the pressure for her to go," the MP told ITV News Political Correspondent Daniel Hewitt.