Born to do Shakespeare? Christopher Eccleston discovers playwright link
It is an intriguing prospect that has long occupied Christopher Eccleston. Was he born to perform Shakespeare?
The award-winning actor, who is currently realising a lifelong dream to play Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, found out long ago that there was a William Ecclestone who was among the King's Men - the company who the Bard wrote his plays for as well as performed with.
But until today Christopher has never seen the first hand proof of this - the list of actors in Shakespeare’s First Folio, the original collection of plays which the playwright's friends put together after his death in 1616, and which was completed in 1623.
The revered book, copies of which exist around the world, is locked away, in the archive of the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust in Stratford-upon-Avon, and today we joined Christopher as he saw the book for himself, gasping when he saw William Ecclestone’s name listed in the book. He’d only previously seen pictures of the book and list.
There is a spelling difference - William had an 'e' at the end of his surname - and of course they may not be related at all, but Christopher says he’ll research alongside an expert from the Birthplace Trust, Paul Edmondson, to see if perhaps they are linked.
Either way he feels a connection - not least because the first play William performed in back in the 17th century was Macbeth - the play Christopher is performing in now.
And of course, both share a love of the Bard.