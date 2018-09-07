Born to do Shakespeare? Christopher Eccleston discovers playwright link

It is an intriguing prospect that has long occupied Christopher Eccleston. Was he born to perform Shakespeare?

The award-winning actor, who is currently realising a lifelong dream to play Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, found out long ago that there was a William Ecclestone who was among the King's Men - the company who the Bard wrote his plays for as well as performed with.

But until today Christopher has never seen the first hand proof of this - the list of actors in Shakespeare’s First Folio, the original collection of plays which the playwright's friends put together after his death in 1616, and which was completed in 1623.