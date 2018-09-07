British Airways could face £500m fine as regulators probe data breach

British Airways is facing a possible fine of around £500 million over a data breach that compromised 380,000 card payments after regulators said they were “making inquiries” into the incident.

BA, which is owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), has said criminal activity put the personal and financial details of thousands of customers at risk over a 15-day period.

The airline said it was investigating the breach, which took place from 11pm on August 21 until 9.45pm on Wednesday.

Multiple regulators have been contacted about the data hack, including the National Crime Agency, the National Cyber Security Centre and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

In a statement, an ICO spokesperson said: “British Airways has made us aware of an incident and we are making inquiries.”