British Airways customers angry at ‘bizarre’ handling of data breach

British Airways customers have shared their anger at the airline’s “bizarre” handling of a data breach which compromised around 380,000 card payments over a 15-day period.

A British Airways Gold member based in Milan said there had been fraudulent activity on his American Express credit card, which he used to book a British Airways flight two weeks ago.

The customer, who preferred not to give his name to prevent any further activity, said: “I’m astonished. This should not have happened with a worldwide group like British Airways.

“They talk about compensation to be discussed on a case-by-case basis. To me, this seems incredibly unprofessional.”

“They are trying to not take full responsibility for it,” he added.

He said he found it “bizarre” to find out about the data hack through social media rather than receiving an immediate email from the airline.