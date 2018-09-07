British teenager Harry Sykes dies during rugby trip to France

A British teenager who died in France while on a rugby trip has been named as Harry Sykes.

The body of a boy was recovered from a lake near Carcassonne, in southern France, after Harry, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday evening.

He had been travelling with team-mates from Halifax Elite Rugby Academy.

In a statement on social media on Thursday, Halifax Rugby League Football Club said: "Halifax RLFC would like to express our condolences to the family and teammates of local young player Harry Sykes who has tragically passed away in France whilst on tour with his team from the Halifax Elite Rugby Academy."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and teammates at this time."