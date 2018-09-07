Chief Inspector of Schools defends Ofsted amid scrutiny

The Chief Inspector of Schools has defended Ofsted’s work, saying the education watchdog is “absolutely not” under-performing. Amanda Spielman’s comments followed the publication of a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report which suggests the inspection body is losing its credibility. The House of Commons committee said significant cuts in Ofsted’s budget have led it and the Department for Education (DfE) to focus more on the cost of inspections rather than obtaining assurances about schools’ effectiveness.

Ms Spielman told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the agency did not “recognise this picture” painted in the report, which found that budget cuts had led to less attention being paid to the value of inspections. Asked if she had fallen out with the committee because she would not say cuts to education funding were having implications for standards, she replied: “We haven’t seen anything yet from school inspections that says that schools are unable to provide a good quality of education by reason of funding.” She added: “We know there are many things that affect the allocation decisions that schools make. What we haven’t seen is any evidence from what we do that says reductions in school spending are responsible for that. “It makes wonderful headlines when chief inspectors express opinions that aren’t backed up by their evidence, but it doesn’t make for such good decisions.”

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner accused the Conservatives of “badly failing the entire education system, with even Ofsted hit by swingeing cuts”. She said: “This is a cross-party warning that the Government is focused on cost, not value, and it is a damning indictment of the Tories’ priorities.” The amount Ofsted spent on inspecting the schools sector fell by 52% between 1999-2000 and 2017-18. Meg Hillier MP, chair of the PAC, said: “Cuts to Ofsted’s budget have undermined families’ ability to make informed decisions about schools. “It is not encouraging that Ofsted also misinformed Parliament about the inspections it had carried out – a mistake that further calls into question its effectiveness. “If the level of inspection continues to be eroded there is a risk that Ofsted will come to be perceived by parents, parliament and taxpayers as not relevant or worse, simply a fig leaf for Government failures on school standards. “Should this happen, its credibility will evaporate.”

Labour MP and Public Accounts Committee chair Meg Hillier Credit: PA Archive/PA

Published on Friday, the report states there have been “clear shortcomings” in Ofsted’s performance. It says fewer inspections than planned were completed and Ofsted failed to meet its targets for how often schools should be inspected. The report also finds Ofsted incorrectly reported to Parliament that it had met the statutory target for re-inspecting schools every five years. In its annual report and accounts for 2016/17 it stated it had met this target in 2015/16 and was on track for 2016/17. However, Ofsted had failed to meet the statutory timescale for 43 schools (0.2%) between 2012/13 and 2016/17. Another finding was that Ofsted has struggled to employ enough school inspectors, meaning it has failed to complete its inspection programme. A DfE spokesman said: “The Education Secretary has made clear that Ofsted is the only body able to provide an independent, rounded judgment of a school’s performance. “We trust Ofsted with these inspections and this is backed by parents, with Ofsted inspections the second-most important consideration when choosing a school behind location. “The focus of Ofsted should always be on under-performance so that no child has to be in a bad school that no-one is doing anything about. “There is a comprehensive range of performance data available and where Ofsted has concerns about performance at any school, it has always been and will continue to be able to inspect at any point.”

