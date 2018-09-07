Chinese president to meet Putin on visit to Russian port city

Chinese president Xi Jinping will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin next week in a sign of strengthening ties between the two global powers.

The summit will take place during Mr Xi’s working visit to Russia’s far-eastern port city of Vladivostok on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

It will be the first time a Chinese head of state has attended the Russian-hosted Eastern Economic Forum, a gathering Moscow hopes will encourage investment in its thinly populated far-east.

Mr Xi’s visit is a sign of healthy ties between China and Russia that have been cemented by joint military exercises and coordination on foreign policy issues from Syria to North Korea.