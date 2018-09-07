Consultation launched on licensing scheme for animal breeders

A consultation on a new licensing regime for dog, cat and rabbit breeders has been launched by the Scottish Government. Ministers want to introduce new legislation aimed at strengthening and modernising the current system. The move follows concerns over animal welfare, particularly in relation to puppies sold by unlicensed dog breeders. The Government’s proposals include lowering the threshold at which any dog breeding establishment needs to be licensed, and extending the new threshold to cover cats and rabbits.

Under existing legislation, potentially around 40 or more puppies can be produced in a year without any legal obligations or inspections for the breeder. The new licensing requirements could be applied to either anyone in the business of breeding dogs, cats or rabbits regardless of the numbers involved, or anyone producing three or more litters from their dogs, cats or rabbits in a year. Ministers also propose the introduction of the independent accreditation of applicants through industry bodies, in order to reduce the burden on local authorities. Accredited breeders would still require to be licensed by councils, but could then expect a reduced frequency of local authority inspection. In addition to taking into account certification by other bodies, they also want to see “greater risk-based assessment used in inspection and enforcement activities for all licensed establishments”.

