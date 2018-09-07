Corbyn critic lashes out at hard left after losing local party confidence vote

The chairwoman of Labour Friends of Israel lashed out at “Trots, Stalinists, Communists and assorted hard left” after losing a confidence vote brought by her own constituency party. Joan Ryan, a former minister under Tony Blair and a longstanding critic of party leader Jeremy Corbyn, lost by just two votes in the Enfield North poll on Thursday night. It comes after a summer in which the party has been engulfed in a row over allegations of anti-Semitism within the party.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Another Corbyn critic, Luton South MP Gavin Shuker, also lost a no confidence vote of local activists on the same evening. The votes carry no official weight in the party and both MPs said they planned to continue in their roles. Mr Corbyn said that every Constituency Labour Party (CLP) “has a right to question what its MP does”. Mrs Ryan, who increased her majority in Enfield North from 1,086 in 2015 to 10,247 last year, earlier said on Twitter: “So lost 92 to 94 votes hardly decisive victory and it never occurred to me that Trots Stalinists Communists and assorted hard left would gave (sic) confidence in me. I have none in them. “I will be out tomorrow morning working hard for the people of Enfield. “Just to be clear I will not be resigning. I am Labour through and through and I will continue to stand up and fight for Labour values.” There was also controversy over the vote, with Iranian television channel Press TV, which was banned in Britain for its part in filming the detention and torture of a journalist, apparently able to show footage from inside the meeting. The CLP chairman Siddo Dwyer told Buzzfeed that filming was not allowed in the room and that he would complain to the Tehran-backed channel.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.