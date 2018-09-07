Duterte: Defiant senator won’t be arrested without warrant

Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator who has taken refuge in the country’s senate without a court warrant.

The decision could ease a three-day stand-off between Mr Duterte and Antonio Trillanes IV, one of his fiercest critics.

A presidential spokesman told a news conference in Jordan, where Mr Duterte is ending a scheduled visit, that the president made the decision “to abide with the rule of law” after a long discussion with Cabinet officials who were travelling with him.