Duterte says defiant Philippine senator will not be arrested without warrant

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has decided not to seek the arrest of an opposition senator without a court warrant after the defiant legislator asked the Supreme Court to declare the order illegal. The decision failed to ease tensions between Mr Duterte and Antonio Trillanes IV, the volatile president’s fiercest critic in Congress, who has taken refuge in the Senate. “This is not true,” Mr Trillanes said of Mr Duterte’s assurance. Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the president made the decision “to abide with the rule of law” after a long discussion with cabinet officials travelling with him.

Rodrigo Duterte in Jordan Credit: Raad Adayleh/AP

Mr Duterte is to return home from a visit to Jordan on Saturday, a day earlier than scheduled. “The instruction is to abide with the rule of law,” Mr Roque said. “If there is no warrant of arrest issued by any court, do not apprehend Senator Trillanes.” Backed by dozens of supporters, Mr Trillanes did not venture out of the Senate building, where he has been marooned since Tuesday. His lawyer said the senator would make sure there is no more danger of an “illegal arrest”. In a signed proclamation made public on Tuesday, Mr Duterte voided a 2011 amnesty granted to Mr Trillanes, who once joined mutinies as a navy officer, and ordered his arrest.

Antonio Trillanes IV holds copies of a court ruling granting him amnesty Credit: Bullit Marquez/AP