Father’s plea to end ‘limbo’ 30 years after Lee Boxell’s disappearance

The father of Lee Boxell has pleaded with the public to end his “limbo” and help reveal if the boy was murdered or is still living ahead of the 30th anniversary of his disappearance aged 15.

It was feared Lee may have been killed in 1988 after witnessing child abuse at a teenage hang-out near his home in Sutton, south-west London.

Monday will mark 30 years since the boy went missing and his father Peter Boxell has issued an appeal through charity Missing People.