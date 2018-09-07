First sun bear cub to be born in the UK emerges from den

The first sun bear cub ever to be born in the UK has emerged from its den for the first time. The new addition, which does not yet have a name, was captured on video as she took a stroll with her mother Milli at Chester Zoo. The 12-week-old cub took a few tumbles as she explored her indoor habitat at the zoo before heading back to the den.

Curator of mammals at Chester Zoo Tim Rowlands said: “The new cub has plenty of enthusiasm but, at just 12 weeks old, she’s still somewhat wobbly on her legs. “She’ll soon find her feet though and it won’t be long until mum Milli really has her paws full. “Her little one will quickly gain in confidence, become more and more excitable and look to explore. That’s when her parenting skills will be given a new test.”

The first sun bear cub to be born in the UK explores her home at Chester Zoo Credit: Chester Zoo/PA