Half of England’s most important wildlife sites at risk after being left unprotected by government body

The group charged with protecting England's areas of natural beauty has been accused of neglecting them.

Natural England, a government body, is responsible for ensuring more than four thousand sites of special scientific interest (SSSI) are clean and well kept.

But many have been left at the mercy of fly-tippers, invasive plants and chemical pollution which are a danger to native plants and wildlife.

Brent reservoir is one such designated site, but it has been left up to local residents to clear up the beer cans, plastic bags and mattresses that blighted the area.

Natural England is charged with inspecting SSSIs sites, such as Brent, every site years, to ensure they are still supporting the wildlife that inhabit these biodiversity areas.