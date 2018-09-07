Iraqi protesters set fire to Iran consulate in Basra

Angry protesters in Iraq have stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra.

At least 10 protesters have died in clashes with security forces since Monday, including three who were shot dead by security forces on Thursday night.

The protests in Basra and other cities, the most serious to shake Iraq’s oil-rich southern Shiite heartland in years, have since July been calling for an end to endemic corruption, soaring joblessness and poor public services.

Clashes erupted earlier this week, leaving several civilians and police dead. Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has ordered an investigation into the violence which shows no sign of abating.