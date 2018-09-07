Japan quake death toll up to 16 as rescuers dig through landslides

Searchers are digging through mud and debris to look for survivors beneath the landslides caused by a powerful earthquake in northern Japan that left at least 16 people dead or presumed dead. The magnitude 6.7 quake early on Thursday unleashed scores of landslides that buried homes in avalanches of soil, rock and timber on the country’s northern-most main island of Hokkaido. In Atsuma, a town of 4,600 people, 26 were still unaccounted for. The landslides ripped through some homes and buried others. Some residents interviewed by national broadcaster NHK described awakening to find their relatives and next-door neighbours gone. “The entire thing just collapsed,” said one. “It’s unbelievable.”

The site of a landslide triggered by Thursday’s earthquake in Atsuma town, Hokkaido Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said nearly half of the nearly three million households on the island had their power restored after a day of island-wide blackouts. “The forecasts are for rain, and that could bring more landslides, so please continue to exercise extreme caution,” he said. The regional government said the bullet train to the provincial capital, Sapporo, was due to reopen later in the day. The city’s regional airport also was beginning to resume operations after hundreds of flights had been cancelled, stranding thousands of travellers, due to Thursday’s power outage and light quake damage. Hokkaido is Japan’s northern frontier and a major farming region with rugged mountain ranges and vast forests, and its people are accustomed to coping with long winters, isolation and other hardships.

It is sparsely populated compared to the rest of Japan, but disruptions were widespread. Many roads were closed and some were impassable. In Sapporo, the regional capital and home to 1.9 million people, casualties were relatively light. But damage to some parts of the city was severe, with houses atilt and roads crumbled or sunken.

A powerful earthquake hit wide areas on Japan’s northern-most main island of Hokkaido early ON Thursday Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP