Key dates in offshore wind farm construction

Here are some key dates in the development of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off the coast of Aberdeen: 2002: Aberdeen Offshore Wind Farm is conceived by Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG). 2003-2006: Plans are developed, with 20 consultation events held along the north east coastline. 2006-2009: Plans move forward, with the project to become a test centre concept known as the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre.

Work to install the turbine foundations Credit: Vattenfall/PA

2008: Swedish power company Vattenfall acquires an interest. 2010: The Crown Estate awards an exclusivity agreement to develop the project in a zone off Aberdeen. The EU confirms a grant of up to 40 million euro (£36 million). 2011: Consent application is submitted to Marine Scotland. 2013: The Scottish Government grants planning consent. The Trump Organisation launches a legal action against the decision amid concerns the turbines will spoil the view from the Trump International Golf Links at Balmedie. 2014: The Trump Organisation’s call for a judicial hearing is rejected at Scotland’s Court of Session. 2015: The Trump Organisation’s case against the Scottish Government’s decision is rejected by the UK Supreme Court.

The final turbine was installed at the end of May Credit: Vattenfall/PA