Labour could be 'lost' under Jeremy Corbyn, warns Tony Blair

Tony Blair says Labour has gone through "profound change" and he is "not sure it is possible" the party can be “taken back” by moderates.

The former prime minister said under Jeremy Corbyn is now a “it is a different type of Labour Party” and he hopes it is not “lost”.

He hinted that a centrist party could form if, "for example, the choice at the next election is Boris Johnson versus Jeremy Corbyn".

Mr Blair told Nick Robinson's Political Thinking Podcast: "I don't know what will happen and I don't know how it will happen.

"But I just don't believe people will find that, in the country as a whole, an acceptable choice. Something will fill that vacuum."

His comments come after another leading figure of the Blair era, Lord Blunkett, warned that the party is facing “irrelevance” unless there is a rethink of the “Corbyn project”.