Lib Dems would back boycott of tests for primary one pupils

The Scottish Liberal Democrats would support a boycott of controversial tests for primary one pupils, the party’s leader will tell members. Willie Rennie will use his speech at the Lib Dem autumn conference to attack the Scottish national

standardised assessments, which have been criticised by teachers. He will also call for “formal” education to start when children are aged six or seven – a move being explored by Scotland’s largest teaching union – as he addresses delegates at the one-day event in Dunfermline. The Lib Dems will “stand with” parents and school staff if they snub the literacy and numeracy tests, aimed at helping teachers judge progress on a child’s learning, Mr Rennie will say.

Willie Rennie has said the tests have led to a ‘tidal wave of concern’ from teachers Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Education Secretary John Swinney announced changes to assessments last month after hearing feedback from parents, staff and unions. He said that while there is no statutory right for parents to withdraw their child from any aspect of schooling, they could discuss participation in the tests with their school. Opposition parties called for the P1 assessments to be scrapped altogether. Mr Rennie will say: “International evidence shows that the under-sevens need a play-based approach to learning with plenty of opportunities for active, outdoor, social, self-directed play. “National testing, especially for five-year-old primary ones, pulls Scottish education in exactly the opposite direction.” He will add: “And there is a tidal wave of concern from teachers. “One teacher in Aberdeen said she had never seen such ‘cruel nonsense’ in all of her life, branding the tests ‘a shambles’.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.