London Fashion Week designers say no to real fur

London Fashion Week will not feature real fur in any of its shows.

This momentous step comes as it is thought to be the first main fashion week to go fur-free.

The British Fashion Council said it had carried out a survey among all of the designers involved in fashion week, which runs from September 14.

It said the results "reflect a cultural change based on ideals and choices" by designers, big brands and consumers.

Singer Paloma Faith, a long-time anti-fur campaigner, said she was "overwhelmed and elated" at the news.