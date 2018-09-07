Majority of staff not allowed to kiss nursery children

Two thirds of nursery staff are not allowed to kiss children in their care, a survey has found. The poll conducted by daynurseries.co.uk revealed that 67% of the nursery owners, managers and staff questioned said they are not allowed to kiss youngsters at their nursery. Of the 1,125 people who responded, 33% said the practice was permitted where they worked.

Sue Learner, editor of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “It is very sad so many nursery staff feel unable to show affection to children by kissing them on the head or cheek. “Some of these children are in nursery from as young as three months, for five days a week from 8am till 6pm, and it is vital they feel love and warmth from the staff. “Nursery staff obviously worry they could get accused of abuse or criticised by parents who feel envious of the close bond between them and the child.” She added that children deserve physical attention and nursery staff should not be afraid to give them kisses and cuddles which are important for their well-being.

