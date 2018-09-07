Manchester ‘most congested city outside London’

Manchester suffers the worst congestion of anywhere in England outside London, according to new transport research. Liverpool is in second place, followed by Birmingham, Portsmouth/Southampton and Nottingham, the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) said. The analysis compared the ease of driving from one part of a city or area to another at peak and off-peak times. The first location to appear in the ranking which is not a primary urban area – as defined by the Centre for Cities – is Accrington/Rossendale, in Lancashire, which appears at number 26.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

NIC chairman Sir John Armitt said the fact the cities occupy the first 25 spots demonstrates the need for major new investment in urban transport networks. The organisation’s National Infrastructure Assessment recommends that more powers are devolved to metro mayors and local leaders to improve urban transport, backed by £43 billion of funding to 2040 on top of current spending plans. Sir John said: “From Manchester to Bournemouth our cities are facing gridlock – creating misery for people trying to get from A to B. “Trying to tackle this from London won’t work. Our metro mayors and city leaders need to be in the driving seat to develop local solutions. “In our National Infrastructure Assessment – the first of its kind for the UK – we’ve called for powers and increased funding to be devolved from Whitehall to local leaders.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.