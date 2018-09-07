Mum had 'no choice' but to make off with House of Fraser sofa

A house-proud mum says she had "no choice" but to brazenly make off with a £1,500 sofa from House of Fraser in front of shocked staff.

Fiona Boston defended her actions to ITV News after she and friends were filmed driving off with the suite from a store in Darlington in an act she dubbed "British justice".

The 52-year-old paid £1,500 for the sofa in late July, plus more than £700 for cushions, footstool and home delivery, just days before the cash-strapped company went into administration.

But when House of Fraser began delaying delivery, and after numerous phone calls, emails and in-store visits over a period of weeks, Ms Boston took matters into her own hands.

Ms Boston, whose husband is recovering from a brain aneurysm, told ITV News: "I hadn't slept for six weeks, I'd been taking anodyne and had a headache permanently. I'm worried - it's a lot of money.

"I just didn't seem to be getting anywhere, the phone calls, the emails, so I rang the police."