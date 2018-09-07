North Korea gears up to celebrate 70th year since founding as ITV News gets rare access to secretive state

Across Pyongyang hundreds of people have been perfecting their performances for this weekend's mass celebration - to mark 70 years since North Korea's foundation.

As final rehearsals take place, North Korean officials have promised a spectacular show.

Since the Trump-Kim summit, tourists have been arriving by the busload, encouraged to visit a country now eager to pursue its economic ambitions.

Foreign journalists have even been allowed into the country to witness the celebrations, including ITV News Asia Correspondent Debi Edward.