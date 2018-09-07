Barack Obama lashes out at Donald Trump for first time in key note speech

Former president Barack Obama has taken aim at Donald Trump, mentioning his predecessor by name for the first time in an impassioned speech.

Since leaving the White House to Trump in January 2017, Obama has remained tight lipped about the current president's policies.

But in a key note speech the former commander-in-chief lashed out at Trump, accusing him of stirring up deep rooted fear and resentment and challenging him on not calling out Nazi-sympathisers.

He denounced the current president's frequent attacks on the press and referenced Trump's reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville white supremacist rallies.

Here are some of the key quotes from Obama's speech: