Obama tells students they cannot wait for a saviour

Former president Barack Obama has said his successor Donald Trump is “the symptom, not the cause” of division and polarisation in the US. Mr Trump is “just capitalising on resentments that politicians have been fanning for years”, the former president said. His comments came during a speech at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he accepted an ethics in government award. The remarks served as Mr Obama’s first steps into the political fray ahead of the midterm elections autumn campaign.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

While he has endorsed candidates and appeared at fundraising events, he has spent much of his post-presidency on the political sidelines. In unusually direct terms, he made clear his concerns about politics in the Trump era and implored voters — especially young people — to show up at the polls in the November elections. “Just a glance at recent headlines should tell you this moment really is different,” Mr Obama said. “The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire.” He later added: “This is not normal.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.