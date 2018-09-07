PM retains confidence in Karen Bradley despite lack of NI electoral knowledge

Theresa May retains confidence in Karen Bradley despite her admission that she initially did not understand Northern Ireland politics when she took on the Cabinet brief, No 10 has said.

The Northern Ireland Secretary revealed she initially did not realise that the country’s nationalists did not vote for unionist parties or vice-versa during elections.

Ms Bradley, who was appointed earlier this year, also said she did not fathom some of the deep-rooted issues that define Northern Irish politics.

Downing Street refused to be drawn on the criteria used by the Prime Minister when appointing ministers.