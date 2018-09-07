Primark will pay staff at fire-hit Belfast store until end of year

Primark will continue to pay workers from its Belfast store until December 31, after the site was devastated by fire last month.

Around 300 people worked at the discount fashion chain in the historic Bank Buildings in the city centre, according to the company.

The front section of the building, which was being refurbished and extended at an estimated of cost of £30 million, was destroyed by a fire which broke out on Tuesday, August 28.

Some 1,500 staff and shoppers were safely evacuated from the blaze, which went on to burn for three days.

Firefighters were able to prevent the flames spreading to an extension at the rear of the building.