Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field welcome baby girl via surrogate

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have surprised fans by announcing they have become parents to a baby girl via a surrogate.

X Factor judge Field, 39, said it had been a "very long and difficult path to get here".

Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams, who is "biologically ours" and carried by "an incredible surrogate mother", is the newest addition to the family and will be sister to Teddy and Charlie.

Field announced the news on a social media post of a black-and-white image with the baby's hand alongside those of her siblings and parents.

"I spy with my little eye an extra little hand," she wrote on Instagram.