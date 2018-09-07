Serbia casts doubt on Kosovo ‘land swap talks’

The idea of a “land swap” between Serbia and Kosovo to settle their long-running dispute has stirred passions as the prospect of a new round of talks between the former foes was reported.

The proposal could see part of southern Serbia centred on the ethnic Albanian-dominated city of Presevo transferred to Kosovo, while the Serb-dominated northern part of Kosovo, around Mitrovica, would become part of Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovan leader Hashim Thaci had been expected to meet in Brussels as part of efforts to normalise relations in the region still riven by tensions from the 1998-99 war, but Serbian officials said they “will not talk today”.

Marko Djuric, a senior Serbian negotiator at the European Union-brokered talks, said in Brussels that Mr Vucic “will not talk today with the representatives of Pristina”.

“There are not minimum conditions to talk to the representatives of Pristina today,” he added.