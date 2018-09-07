Serbia-Kosovo talks end without breakthrough

Serbia’s president has refused to meet his Kosovo counterpart at European Union-backed talks, dashing hopes of an imminent improvement in long-strained relations between the two countries. Hopes of a breakthrough had been relatively high after a territory swap had been suggested as part of a package to normalise relations between Serbia and its former province. The two sides must patch up their differences to stand a chance of becoming members of the EU. However, after separate meetings on an array of issues with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said “difficulties remain”.

Without elaborating, she said she trusts that both leaders will “continue the process and reach in the coming months a legally binding agreement on comprehensive normalisation of relations, in line with international law”. Behind the scenes in Brussels, there were few signs of a change in the rhetoric. Marko Djuric, a leading Serbian negotiator, said Mr Vucic refused to meet Mr Thaci because of recent “threats and deceits” from Kosovo. “There are not minimum conditions to talk to the representatives of Pristina today,” he said.

The dispute between Serbia and Kosovo dates back to 1998-99, when former Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic ordered a bloody crackdown on Kosovo Albanian separatists. More than 10,000 people died in the conflict before Nato forced Serbia to pull out of the territory. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognised as a nation by more than 100 countries, but Serbia does not recognise it, and neither do five EU countries — Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain. Tensions remain high in northern Kosovo where many ethnic Serbs still live. Serbia and Kosovo have been told to sort out their differences if they hope to join the EU. Officials from both sides have suggested a land swap could work, but the idea has been criticised locally and internationally.

