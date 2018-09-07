Shoppers pinch baskets from Cambridge Asda as supermarket phases out 5p bags

An Asda store had to order more shopping baskets for customers due to the number of people taking theirs home as the supermarket chain phases out single-use 5p carrier bags.

The store in Cambridge has only 30 or 40 left for customers to use, and has ordered in a new load of 100 green plastic baskets.

They are set to arrive at the store in the Beehive Centre next week.

A 5p charge on single-use plastic carrier bags was introduced in 2015.