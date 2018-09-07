Here's what Italians think of Starbucks opening its first store in Italy

Starbucks has opened its first store in Italy, making it the 78th country to host one of the coffee giant's stores. It is hoping a "premium experience" will woo the coffee-mad locals in Milan - but the initial response from the Milanese was lukewarm at best. "Americans don't know how to make coffee," said Claudio, drinking an espresso at a nearby coffee shop.

At the same cafe, another customer, Luigi, said proper Italian coffee is "another world". "Starbucks is just a label now, it's everywhere, it's a brand, but fundamentally coffee is something else," he added.

